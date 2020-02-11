S & U’s (SUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

S & U (LON:SUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday.

Get S & U alerts:

Shares of LON:SUS opened at GBX 2,371.85 ($31.20) on Tuesday. S & U has a 1 year low of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,460 ($32.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $285.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 39.24 and a quick ratio of 39.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,132.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,121.17.

In other news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total transaction of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.