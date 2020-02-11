Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 167,647 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $866,734.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 295,328 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,523,892.48.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,750 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $430,475.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,318,243 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,775,769.02.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 581,613 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,306.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 292,584 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,030.08.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,066,487.12.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,293,265.74.

NYSE PPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 201,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,500. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.