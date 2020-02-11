Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 13,326 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $147,652.08. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

PHD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,254. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

