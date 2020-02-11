Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Sabre worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Sabre by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 21,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.