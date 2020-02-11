Safe Haven Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $16,265.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.93 or 0.02806257 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

