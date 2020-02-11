SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $602,237.00 and $118.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.01287635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050366 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00214249 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

