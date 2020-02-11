SafeInsure One Day Volume Reaches $329,405.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $246,308.00 and approximately $329,405.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026741 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00339601 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000128 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,384,039 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

