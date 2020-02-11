Sai Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Sai Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

