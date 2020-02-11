Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Purchases $14,720.40 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares in the company, valued at $145,786.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,903.76.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 65,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Salem Media Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SALM. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

