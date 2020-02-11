salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100,786 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,472,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $239,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $815,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,252 shares of company stock worth $79,350,962 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $190.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $190.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 202.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

