salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $225.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.91.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $80,309.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,252 shares of company stock worth $79,350,962 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,558,000 after purchasing an additional 251,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

