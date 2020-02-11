Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 49,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $315,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,228. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

