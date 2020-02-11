Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 7,812 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.17. 664,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.