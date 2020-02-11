Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $2.72 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after acquiring an additional 280,935 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 106,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.63. 1,379,714 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

