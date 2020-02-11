Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $4.18 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $118.32. 600,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.