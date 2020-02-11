Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd accounts for approximately 1.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the third quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 43,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,058. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

