Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Netflix comprises 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 24.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.63 and its 200-day moving average is $306.55. The company has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

