Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. makes up 3.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the third quarter worth about $4,532,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,800,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 41.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period.

Shares of HTD stock remained flat at $$27.83 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,863. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

