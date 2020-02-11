Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for about 1.5% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.18% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,239. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

