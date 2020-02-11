Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 193,177 CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 193,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd makes up approximately 1.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,469,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 358,331 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 223,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 115,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter.

IGR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 220,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

