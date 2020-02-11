Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 26,040 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.53. 702,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,691. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

