Sandeep Nayyar Sells 2,624 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $279,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,564 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $160,732.28.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $42,605.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40.

Shares of POWI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.25. 259,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 146.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.