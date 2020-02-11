SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 208,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PER remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 496,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,522. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

