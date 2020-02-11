SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) vs. Atlas Energy Group (NYSE:ATLS) Head-To-Head Comparison

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SandRidge Permian Trust and Atlas Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 79.69% 17.37% 17.37% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Atlas Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $29.86 million 1.88 $25.33 million N/A N/A Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.03 -$13.82 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Permian Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

