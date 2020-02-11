Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.