Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$9.07 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.08.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.