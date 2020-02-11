Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target to C$117.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

TSE QSR traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$87.80. 383,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,250. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$80.41 and a 12 month high of C$105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.86.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.