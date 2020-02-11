SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $136.89. 15,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average is $128.64.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

