Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Several research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

SPNS opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 299,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

