Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Lowered by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.22% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

