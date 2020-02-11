Scala 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $719.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Scala has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. Scala has a market capitalization of $591,203.00 and approximately $719.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

