Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 720 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Microsoft by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after buying an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.67. 31,031,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,494,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $185.63. The company has a market cap of $1,422.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.