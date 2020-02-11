Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 392,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,421. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

