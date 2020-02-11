Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,272,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after buying an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

