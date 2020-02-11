Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 226.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333,497 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $77,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,823,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

