Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

Shares of SMIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,312. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 36.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.