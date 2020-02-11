Schooner Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Schooner Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631,215 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for 100.0% of Schooner Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Schooner Capital Corp owned about 0.81% of Iron Mountain worth $74,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 2,080,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

