SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £273.12 in Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27).

LON SDR traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,443 ($45.29). The stock had a trading volume of 169,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,301.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDR. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,216.11 ($42.31).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

