SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,270

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

SDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,216.11 ($42.31).

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 3,448 ($45.36) on Tuesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,301.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,110.84.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

