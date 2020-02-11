Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. 2,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

