Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,478,000 after acquiring an additional 912,616 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 459,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5,702.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,746. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

