SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Update

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCPL. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

SCPL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 41,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. SciPlay has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

