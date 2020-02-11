Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Scpharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$6.97 during trading on Tuesday. 24,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,546. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.