SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $115.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $15,102.00 and $115.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

