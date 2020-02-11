Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Friday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of Scully Royalty worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRL remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Tuesday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

