Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

SCU stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.66 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.