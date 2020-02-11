Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $22.11 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seabridge Gold an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $29.60 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $826.77 million, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of -0.01. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

