SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 285,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,893. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 349,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 248,643 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEAC shares. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.