Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. KeyCorp upgraded Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

SEE opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. Sealed Air has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

