Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.88.

Sealed Air stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

